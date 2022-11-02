International Superstars Register for PSL 8 Draft

According to sources, star international players have registered their names for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.

South Africa’s explosive middle-order batter, David Miller, and Sri Lanka’s flamboyant all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, have shown keen interest in the tournament and have already registered themselves for the upcoming draft.

Hasaranga, the number two T20I bowler in the world, is yet to feature in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament and his availability for the tournament is a great sign for the upcoming season.

Miller, on the other hand, has been part of the PSL before, as he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the 6th edition of the competition. Miller has played three matches in the tournament, having scored 116 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 139.75.

It is expected that more international stars such as Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, and Tim Southee will also register for the PSL 8 draft.

The draft for PSL 8 is likely to be held this month as the six franchises look to assemble their squads for the mega-event. PSL 8 is scheduled to commence on 15 February with Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi the four venues for the event.