Pakistan Responds to Russian Allegations of Discussing Nuclear Weapon Technology With Ukraine

Islamabad has denied Moscow’s accusations about having negotiations to transfer nuclear weapons technology to Ukraine.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar, refuted the claims and said that the Russian Senator’s baseless statement is alarming and undermines the ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, he asserted that Islamabad has demanded an explanation about the matter from Moscow. The startling allegations emerged after Russia intensified its narrative in response to Kyiv’s reported plans to launch a radioactive ‘dirty bomb.’

Earlier, a member of the Russian Federation Council’s Defence Committee, Igor Morozov, argued that a Ukrainian delegation of experts visited Pakistan and held talks about nuclear weapons technology.

The legislator made these allegations at a presser called ‘Nuclear Provocations in Ukraine: Who Needs it?’

Morozov asserted that no one was unaware of Ukraine’s capabilities to build a “dirty bomb.” However, its main hurdle was a lack of funding, he maintained.

It is worth noting that the Russian leader did not provide any evidence to substantiate his accusations regarding Islamabad’s involvement in supplying munitions to Kyiv for war against Russia.

Also, Islamabad has displayed balanced diplomacy when it comes to the above-mentioned conflict, which is evident with its provision of humanitarian assistance to Kyiv without condemning Russia’s attack on the European state.