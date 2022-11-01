Illegal Occupants Owe Karachi Port Trust Over Rs. 500 Million in Rent

Different individuals and companies owe the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) millions of rupees as they occupied plots owned by the authority for years without paying the rent.

According to documents seen by ProPakistani, KPT allotted 38 residential and commercial plots to different individuals and companies during different periods. Documents show that the management failed to recover the outstanding rents and did nothing to recover the arrears that currently stand at Rs. 526 billion.

The document shows that the authority has allotted plot number 13-B Maripur Road having an area of 608 m2 to Zainab Bai on 1st July 2002 and the outstanding rent is Rs. 35.9 million. Plot number 126-A, Township Area of 578 m2 was allotted to Shamsur Rehman on 18th July 2002 and payable rent against the allottee is Rs. 29.89 million. The authority allotted plot number 32-A Group A MT Khan Road having an area of 6,620 m2 to Pakistan Reinsurance Company on 1st February 2008 and payable rent against it is Rs. 29.95 million.

KPT allotted 2,450 m2 plot number F-12 Group A MT Khan road to Riaz Ullah Khan on 9th December 1999 and payable rent against it is Rs. 28.96 million. Plot number C-18 Boat Building Yard having an area of 500 m2 was allotted to the M/s International Corgo Exporter on 17th October 2000 and payable rent against it is Rs. 23.38 million.

The KPT allotted 1,672 m2 2-A Lalazar Area plot to M/s Dewan-e-Farooqi on 8th November 1995 and its payable rent is Rs. 19.72 million. The 417 m2 plot number T-9 Boat Building Yard was allotted to M/s Khalil Pvt. Ltd. in 1969 and the payable rent against it is Rs. 13.2 million. The authority allotted plot number 1-A Maripur Road having an area of 390 m2 to Abdul Rauf on 14th November 1998 and the payable rent against it is Rs. 11.76 million.

Plot number A-50 Boat Building Yard of 167 m2 was allotted to Barkat Ali on 1st July 2000 and payable rent against it is Rs. 7 million. Plot number C-3 Boat Building Yard having an area of 250 m2 was allotted to Aftab Hussain on 19th March 2001 and the payable rent against it is Rs. 6.9 million. Besides, plot number 11-B/2, C group MT Khan Road having an area of 1,122 m2 was allotted to M/s Zamzam Traders on 25th September 2013 and payable rent against it is Rs. 4.6 million.

The authority allotted plot number 30/1 Oil Installation Area Kimari having an area of 3000 m2 to M/s Khan and Co. on 12 March 2012 and payable rent against it is Rs. 4.88 million. Plot number 12/D, Group C MT Khan Road having an area of 586 m2 was allotted to Alam Zaib on 25 September 2013 and the payable rent against it is Rs. 1.95 million. Plot number 8, Industrial Area, West Wharf having an area of 6,828 m2 was allotted to M/s Warehousing System on 1st October 2000 and payable rent against it is Rs. 17.87 million.

The KPT allotted plot no 27, Industrial Area, West Wharf of 3,475 m2 to M/s Suleman Associates on 2nd December 2011 and payable rent against it is Rs 24.165 million. Plot no 17, Near Mazar, Maripur Road of 3,700 m2 was allotted to Muhammad Tariq on 13th November 2001 and payable rent against it is Rs. 23.94 million. Plot number 1, Warehouse Area, West Wharf having an area of 5,144 m2 was allotted to M/s Unilever Pakistan on 25th May 2012 and payable rent against it is Rs. 12.35 million. Plot no C-20/1 Boat Building Yard of 223 m2 was allotted to Fida Hussain on 8th July 2005 and payable rent against it is Rs. 8.9 million.

The authority also allotted plot number 16, Jungle Shah Area of 2,350 m2 to the Ghulam Habib on 28th April 1994 and payable rent against it is Rs. 6.7 million. Plot number 1-A Boat Building Yard having an area of 640 m2 was allotted to Haji Taj Muhammad on 28th October 2000 and payable rent against it is Rs. 6.38 million. Plot number D-8 Boat Building Yard of 2,200 m2 was allotted to Abdul Qadir on 1st July 1998 and payable rent against it is Rs. 5.6 million.

The KPT allotted plot number 16-A at Maripur Road of 1,610 m2 to Aslam Baloch on 14th November 1998 and payable rent against it is Rs. 30.45 million. Plot number 69 at Timber Pond Karachi of 115 m2 was allotted to Feroz Khan on 19th June 1986 and payable rent against it is Rs. 1.08 million.

Plot number 14, Industrial Area West Wharf of 9,665 m2 was allotted to M/s Tylor and Company on 30th July 1960 and payable rent against it is Rs. 33.07 million. Plot number 40, Oil Installation Area Kimari of 5452 m2 was allotted to M/s Rahat Nabi Petroleum on 31st July 1991 and payable rent against it is Rs. 23.31 million. Plot numbers 21 and 22 Boat Basin Kemari were allotted to Muhammad Tariq Iqbal on 09th July 2012 and payable rent against them is Rs. 6.9 million. Plot number 13, Maripur Road having an area of 3,304 m2 was allotted to M/s Shafi Cold Storage on 17th May 2008 and the payable rent against it is Rs. 6.4 million.

Plot number 57, Oil Installation Area Kemari of 10,728 m2 was allotted to M/s Rabia Industries allotted on 5th June 1990 and payable rent against it is Rs. 5.8 million. Plot number 46, Oil Installation Area Kimari having an area of 6,188 m2 was allotted to M/s Universal Terminal on 5th September 2003 and payable rent against it is Rs. 9.66 million. Plot number D-6 Boat Building Yard of 3,878 m2 was allotted to Ismail on 26th May 2001 and payable rent against it is Rs. 8.5 million.

According to the document, plot number 3-A Lalazar Area of 1,555 m2 was allotted to Yasmeen Qureshi on 8th June 1967 and payable rent against it is Rs. 11.34 million. Plot no D-16, Boat Building Yard of 585 m2 was allotted to Muhammad Sadiq on 20th December 2002 and payable rent against it is Rs. 9.3 million. Plot number 13, Bunder Road of 954 m2 was allotted to Muhammad Rafiq on 1st January 2006 and payable rent against it is Rs. 6.8 million.

The document shows that Hut Suit no 127-N was allotted by the KPT to Dewan M Yusuf Farooqi on 24 September 2012 and the payable rent against it is Rs. 9.65 million. Besides. plot number 2, Bunder Road of 4,181 m2 was allotted to M/s Economic Engineering on 1st April 2007 and payable rent against it is Rs. 12.76 million.

The KPT also allotted plot number 6 at Boat Building Yard having an area of 1,003 m2 to M/s IEKZA Fishers on 1st March 2008 and payable rent against it is Rs. 7.4 million. Plot number 13/2 Misc Area, West Wharf of 6,884 m2 was allotted to M/s Bengal Vegetable Industry on 10th March 2010 and payable rent against it is Rs. 11.12 million. Besides, plot number 31-TPX, Misc Area of 4,180 m2 was allotted to M/s Continental Furnishing on 1st April 1946 and payable rent against it is Rs. 8.275 million.

Sources said that KPT has issued notices to all temporary allotments after Prime Minister’s Office directed it to do so on 9th May 2014 and has also filed complaints for recovery of plots in the concerned court.

The matter is still under litigation and KPT Legal Affairs Department is pursuing it to get possessions back.