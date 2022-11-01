PCB Selects Players for Celebrating Their Birthdays on Social Media: Kamran Akmal

Pakistan cricket team is being heavily criticized for its poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, as India’s defeat to South Africa almost ended its hopes of reaching the semi-finals, and only a miracle will propel Babar’s men to the top two.

The only thing that is under scrutiny is the batting unit which has been continuously failing to play its role in the team’s victory, and former cricketers are blaming team selection for the debacle.

While criticizing the national team selection, wicket-keeper-batter, Kamran Akmal, stated that selectors pick the player whose birthday is approaching so that they can cut the cake and enjoy the party.

The right-handed batter also stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, should take notice of the poor performance and inform the team that it is time to focus on cricket rather than social media.

It is worth noting that the Lahore-born cricketer stated last week that Babar Azam should step down as captain because it is affecting not only his performance but the entire team.

The Men in Green will come face to face against South Africa on November 03 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Babar XI will play their last group-stage match against Bangladesh on November 06.