Biased Umpiring Infuriates Fans During India-Bangladesh Match [Reactions]

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-affected encounter at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, October 02, and has now nearly qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

However, there were so many umpiring decisions at critical points of the match that not only tipped the game in favor of India but also raised questions over the credibility of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The match was halted during Bangladesh’s innings due to rain, but when it stopped, the umpires resumed play immediately, and as a result, Litton Das slipped while running and lost his wicket due to the wet outfield. The match could have been easily delayed for a few more minutes to get better playing conditions without losing too many overs.

Another decision that stunned cricket fans was Virat Kohli’s fake fielding during the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings, which, according to ICC rules, should have resulted in the opposition team receiving five penalty runs.

Cricket fans reacted angrily to these decisions, creating Twitter trends such as Indian Cricket Council, Cheating, and BCCI. Here are some of the tweets bashing ICC for their bias towards India:

