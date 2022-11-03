Pakistan to Play U-20 Women’s Asian Football Cup Qualifiers Next Year

Pakistan women’s football team is set to participate in the U-20 Asian Football Qualifiers that will be held in Cambodia in 2023.

With the revival of football after FIFA ended the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation, Pakistan is ready to make a comeback on the international stage. A part of the ‘comeback campaign’ is the inclusion of Pakistan in the qualifying round of the U-20 Women’s Asian Football Cup.

Pakistan’s U-20 women’s team will participate in the Asian Football Cup Qualifiers in which the Green Shirts have been placed in Group G along with Myanmar, Malaysia, and the hosts Cambodia.

The matches between the four teams have been scheduled from 4 to 12 March 2023.