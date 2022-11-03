Shadab Khan Registers 2nd Fastest Fifty in 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s all-rounder, Shadab Khan, scored a scintillating half-century against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, leading his team to a respectable total of 185 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

This is the second-fastest half-century in the shortest format of the game this year, 2022, and the fastest for Pakistan in T20I cricket this year. It is also the second-fastest half-century in this year’s T20 World Cup. The record for the fastest 50 in the ongoing event belongs to Australia’s Marcus Stoinis. He went berserk against Sri Lanka, smashing a fifty off 17 balls to help his side to a win from a precarious position.

The right-handed batter joined the middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, on the crease when the Men in Green were struggling on 95 for 5 and stitched a much-important 82 runs partnership.

Shahab Khan scored 52 runs off 22 balls, including three boundaries and four maximums, to surpass Umar Akmal’s second-fastest fifty for Pakistan in the shortest format, trailing only experienced batter, Shoaib Malik.

Batter Balls Opposition Shoaib Malik 18 Scotland Shadab Khan 20 South Africa Umar Akmal 21 Australia Umar Akmal 22 New Zealand

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side is in command after Shaheen Shah and Shadab Khan struck and took two wickets. South Africa was 69 for four in nine overs when the game was stopped due to rain.