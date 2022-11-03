TCL 40R Launched with 50MP Camera and 5000 mAh Battery for €240

Display maker TCL has quietly launched a new budget phone in the global market dubbed the 40R 5G. It is a successor to the TCL 30 series that was unveiled earlier this year with similar specifications. Given the R in its name, we will likely get a vanilla model with better specifications soon.
Design and Display
The design is not a big leap from the previous models. The phone still has a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel on top of a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution. Unfortunately, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, unlike its predecessor. The rear panel has a textured finish this time.
Internals and Software
The chipset is no different from before. It is the same Dimensity 700 SoC with 5G support and it is paired with 4 to 6 GB RAM and only a single 128 GB storage option. You can expand storage through a microSD card slot.
For software, you get TCL UI 4.0 on top of Android 12.
Cameras
The main camera setup remains unchanged with a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Video recording is limited to 1080p 30 FPS but there is a variety of AI features and filters to choose from.
The selfie camera is a slight downgrade from 13MP to 8MP but it can still capture 1080p footage.
Battery and Pricing
Battery specs are no different either. The phone has a 5,000 mAh cell paired with 18W fast charging.
TCL 40R 5G will be available in Stardust Purple and Starlight Black at a starting price of €240 in Europe.
TCL 40R 5G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC2
- OS: Android 12, TCL UI 4.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.6″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution; 267 ppi
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Stardust Purple, Starlight Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
- Price: €240