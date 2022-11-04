CDWP Okays 3 Land Acquisition Projects for 2,400MW Solar Plants in Punjab

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved three projects of land acquisition for the installation of 2,400MW solar power plants in three districts of Punjab, it is learned reliably here.

The CDWP in its meeting held last week had granted approval to three separate projects related to land acquisitions in three districts of Punjab including District Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Jhang, an official source told ProPakistani.

Following the federal government’s decision to install 10,000MW solar power plants across the country, it has been decided to install one 1,200MW and two 600MW solar generation plants in three districts of Punjab, the source maintained.

The source said that funds for the land acquisition are being provided by the Federal government and land is being acquired through National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC). The installation of solar power plants will be done by the Alternative Energy Development Board, the source added.

As per the project documents, a total of 7200 acres of land in three districts of Punjab will be acquired at the total estimated cost of Rs 6.616bn for the installation of 2,400MW solar power plants. The land acquisition projects will be completed during the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

For the installation of a 1,200MW solar power plant in Layyah, 4800 acres of land will be acquired at Sher Garh Tehsil Chobara District Layyah, the source said and added that the estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2.658 billion.

Another 2,400 acres of land will be acquired at Trimmu District Jhang for the installation of a 600MW solar power plant. The total estimated cost of the PC-I for the acquisition of 2400 acres of land for the project is Rs. 2.558 billion. Similarly for a 600MW solar power plant in Muzaffargarh 2,400 acres of land will be acquired at Tehsil Chowk Munda District Muzaffargarh. The estimated cost of the land is Rs. 1.4 billion.