Sindh Grants 1,200 Teachers Long-Awaited Promotion

The Sindh government promoted 1,200 teachers in Karachi who had been waiting for promotions for several years.

Director of Secondary Education, Farnaz Riaz, announced the decision through a notification on Friday.

ALSO READ HEC Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Session

The announcement stated that Primary School Teachers were promoted to the level of Junior School Teachers (JSTs), and JSTs have been advanced to the position of Higher Secondary School Teachers, while all school teachers from Karachi were promoted to BPS-16.

The decision was made with the permission of the relevant authority and on the proposal of the Departmental Promotion Committee.

Moreover, it has been revealed that some instructors are exerting pressure to be placed near their homes, although the guideline specifies that only female teachers will be stationed in their hometowns.

In related news, the Sindh Education Department has taken the decision to act against ghost staff members and immediately suspend them from their positions, explaining that this would include all employees from various schools in Karachi who were absent from school for the past eight months and have been paid despite their continuous absence.

ALSO READ Education Minister Takes Notice of Monthly School and College Bus Fee in Islamabad

The department has produced a list of ghost staff, of which 79 will be suspended.

There are eight high school teachers, eight junior school teachers, ten elementary school teachers, four Sindhi language teachers, and two headmasters, as well as the non-teaching staff who will come under the axe.