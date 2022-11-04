Pakistani Women’s Team Wins 2 Medals in International Taekwondo Championship

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed, has congratulated the HEC Taekwondo women’s team on winning two medals, including a silver and a bronze medal, in the Combaxx 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Women Championship.

Over 500 male and female athletes from 23 countries are competing in 16 senior and five junior weight categories in the championship being organized by the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and held at the Liaquat Gymnasium at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

ALSO READ Low Human Capital Levels Impeding Child Development in Pakistan: WB

A total of six players are representing HEC in the championship. Maliha Ali of Lahore Garrison University won a silver medal in the under 67 kg category, and Alma Shfan Alizai of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, clinched a bronze medal in the under 62 kg category. Ahmed Khan Haral, Director of Sports at the University of Sargodha, represented HEC as manager of the Taekwondo women’s team.

“Through organizing such international events, sports ecosystem can be developed in the country along with enhancing avenues of sports tourism in the country,” the Chairman said.

Dr. Mukhtar also thanked the government for providing a conducive environment for the country’s youth to excel in every walk of life. He said that the government is continuously supporting HEC in executing youth-centric projects under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

HEC plays a pivotal role in facilitating universities to promote sports along with academic activities. In this regard, HEC not only organizes intervarsity championships but also facilitates players’ participation in national and international championships.