Shell Pakistan Celebrates 75 Years in Pakistan

Being the oldest energy company in the country, with a strong and rich legacy, Shell Pakistan hosted a ceremony to celebrate its 75 years in Pakistan, together with its employees, partners, industry leaders, business professionals, and academia.

The ceremony also included Shell Tameer Awards 2022, a nationwide contest to recognize the best and brightest young entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This year, over 250 applications were received for the awards program and 30 finalists were shortlisted in six award categories.

The finalists presented their pitches to an expert jury of diverse professionals who selected this year’s winners and runners-up in each of the six award categories.

The Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated, “This year marks the 75th year since Pakistan’s creation, and 75 years of Shell powering progress with our beautiful country.”

“Shell Pakistan has been here since 14th August 1947, a story that not many share with us. We have partnered with the country to build and grow. Today, we come together to celebrate an incredible milestone; and to celebrate each one of you who have contributed towards this journey.”

“We are honored to play a part in shaping our country’s past successes and future opportunities,” he said, adding, “We are proud of the young Pakistani entrepreneurs and the winners today; and feel honored to be part of their journey towards sustainable businesses, social change and progress of our nation.”

The grand winners of the Shell Tameer Awards 2022 announced were:

Circular Economy: Concept Loop – Dabeer Hemani | A tech-based start-up converting plastic waste into building materials and high-value lifestyle products through their sustainable data-driven and tech-empowered processes.

Clean Energy Solutions: Geoaircon – Muhammad Hassamuddin | A clean-tech start-up providing ground-sourced Climate Control technology. Utilizing temperate underground temperatures to dramatically cut down air-conditioning or heating costs by 35-75% for industrial, commercial, residential, and agricultural use.

Empowering Women: The Method – Insiya Meherally | A young start-up working towards women’s safety by providing self-defense training across corporate and private networks.

Technology Innovation: Crop2x Pvt Limited – Humaira Rana | A technology start-up advancing the agriculture sector by proving AI-based data-driven insights on soil, land, and weather conditions to increase yields and reduce operational costs.

Transport & Mobility: Motto Vest Pvt Limited – Zeeshan Shahid | A tech-based start-up aimed at providing safe mobility for bike riders through their AI sensor-based airbag vest to prevent fatalities and disabilities.

Bright Idea: Enviro Solutions – Abuzar Siddiqui | An eco-friendly idea converting plastic waste into road building material.

The runners-up include:

Davaam Life Pvt Limited from Circular Economy, Pak Bioenergy from Clean Energy Solutions, Asqurr for Empowering Women, Oval NFT for Technology Innovation, Juggernaut Pvt Limited for Transport & Mobility, and Bewise for Bright Idea.

Since its launch in 2003, Shell Tameer strengthens local economies by promoting entrepreneurship. A million youth have been engaged through this program.

10 Pakistani entrepreneurs won International Trade Grants worth PKR 3.8 million to visit seven countries and expand their market globally. Nine Shell Tameer entrepreneurs won the global Shell ‘Top Ten Innovators Awards’ worth PKR 10.4 million receiving global and national recognition.