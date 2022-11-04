Sidra Ameen Shatters Batting Records With 176* Against Ireland

Pakistan’s opening batters, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen kicked off the three-match ODI series against Ireland at home with a record-breaking partnership for Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While batting first in the curtain-raiser of the series, the opening duo started well and stitched a 221-run opening partnership, with Muneeba Ali scoring 107 runs off 114 balls before losing her wicket to Arlene Nora Kelly.

With 221 runs in partnership, the opening pair broke the record of Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar’s 181 runs for the fourth wicket against Ireland back in 2013 in Dublin.

It is also worth noting that this is also the highest-ever opening partnership for Women in Green, as the previous highest opening partnership was 158 between Muneeba and Sidra Ameen against Sri Lanka this year.

Pair Opposition Runs Year Muneeba Ali-Sidra Ameen Ireland 221 2022 Bismah Maroof-Nida Dar Ireland 181 2013 Muneeba Ali-Sidra Ameen Sri Lanka 158 2022 Sidra Ameen-Bismah Maroof Sri Lanka 143 2022 Nida Dar-Aliya Riaz Bangladesh 137 2021

Meanwhile, the opening batter, Sidra Ameen, became Pakistan’s highest individual scorer in ODI cricket by surpassing Javeria Khan’s 133. This is also the fifth-highest individual score in ODI cricket history.