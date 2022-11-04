The Ultimate Debut: Global Fuzetea by Coca-Cola has Launched in Pakistan!

The Coca-Cola Company has finally launched its iced-tea category in Pakistan with its billion-dollar ready-to-drink (RTD) brand, Fuzetea.

This launch marks a brand-new addition to the diverse Coca-Cola portfolio in Pakistan underlining the company’s commitment to further investing in the country.

Fuzetea is a unique ‘fuzion’ of tea extracts and a fruity flavor that delivers a fresh, indulging, and contemporary taste offering a refreshing alternative within the beverage category.

The tea extract in Fuzetea comes from 100% sustainably sourced tea leaves and it lies perfectly in the category for a perfect drink. What makes it even better is the affordability of the drink.

Launched in 2012, Fuzetea saw accelerated growth toward billion-dollar status in less than three years and is currently available in 89 countries worldwide.

Fuzetea will be available in lemon and peach flavors and will initially be found in Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

At the launch, Fahad Ashraf, Vice President of Coca-Cola Pakistan, said, “Pakistan is a strategically important market for Coca-Cola and amongst the top markets in the world. In line with our purpose of refreshing the world, we are committed to expand our portfolio for people to enjoy a wider choice of beverages that are available elsewhere in the world.”

The launch of Fuzetea in Pakistan is perfectly in line with The Coca-Cola Company’s goal of evolving into a “total beverage company” by reshaping its growth strategy and operating model coherent with changing consumer tastes and buying habits.

What promises the growth of Fuzetea is the ultimate response they got recently on a well-known social media platform ‘Instagram’. Many renowned and multitalented personalities from all walks of life raised curiosity amongst people by matching their Instagram bios prior to the introduction of Fuzetea.

The usage of the emoji (🍃) along with the phrase ‘Made of Fuzion’ showing up in these bios hyped up the launch, setting the stage for Coca-Cola beforehand.

Coca-Cola has become an integral part of Pakistan and has been operating in the country for over 60 years. The company has also expanded its sustainability initiatives with a focus on relief efforts, water stewardship, women empowerment, and packaging waste under its World Without Waste vision.

For more information, visit their website and follow their Instagram page.