Hasaranga, Shakib & Others Among International Superstars to Feature in PSL 8

Sri Lankan spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, are expected to play in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) after expressing interest in the draft.

Draft for the eighth edition of the tournament is expected to take place after the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup, and a slew of renowned international cricketers from around the world are expected to be among the six franchises.

The showpiece event is expected to take place in February and March next year, with the Shaheen Shah-led Lahore Qalandars defending their title.

It is pertinent to mention here reports have confirmed that England’s hard-hitter, Dawid Malan, and South Africa’s middle-order, batter David Miller, are also on a preliminary list of 214 foreign players.

As per reports, there will also be changes and more players will be added to this list. There are currently eight cricketers in the platinum category, 76 in the gold category, and 99 cricketers in the silver category.

Players from Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Australia, Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, West Indies, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Uganda, and others have also expressed interest.