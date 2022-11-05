England Joins New Zealand in Semi-Finals as Australia Gets Knocked Out

Check out the updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

England has successfully qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling finish at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Earlier this week, the Kane Williamson-led side advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Ireland by 35 runs, increasing the number of points on the points table to seven with a healthy run rate of +2.113.

After defeating Sri Lanka, the Jos Buttler-led side finished the Super 12 stages in second place with a healthy run rate, ending Australia’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

It is pertinent to mention here that New Zealand, England, and Australia all have seven points, but due to better run rates, New Zealand and England will play the semi-finals.

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group 1

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand (Q) 5 3 1 1 7 +2.113 England (Q) 5 3 1 1 7 +0.473 Australia 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.422 Ireland 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571

