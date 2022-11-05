England Joins New Zealand in Semi-Finals as Australia Gets Knocked Out

Check out the updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.
England has successfully qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling finish at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Earlier this week, the Kane Williamson-led side advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Ireland by 35 runs, increasing the number of points on the points table to seven with a healthy run rate of +2.113.
After defeating Sri Lanka, the Jos Buttler-led side finished the Super 12 stages in second place with a healthy run rate, ending Australia’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.
It is pertinent to mention here that New Zealand, England, and Australia all have seven points, but due to better run rates, New Zealand and England will play the semi-finals.
Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:
Group 1
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|New Zealand (Q)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|+2.113
|England (Q)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|+0.473
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|-0.173
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.422
|Ireland
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|-1.615
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-0.571
