Syed Bilal Haider Assumes Charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

Syed Bilal Haider assumed the charge of Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board on Friday. He belongs to the 34th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

Bilal brings to the organization a diverse portfolio of experiences backed by impeccable educational credentials.

Prior to joining PITB, he had served in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNDP.

Bilal has served as the Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution (PESSI), and Deputy Commissioner of Districts Sialkot and Bhakkar.

In addition, he has also worked in Education and Food Departments.

A Chevening Scholar, Bilal holds an MSc degree in Political Economy of Late Development from the London School of Economics (LSE).

He also has a Master’s Degree in Public Management from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University, Singapore, and Harvard Kennedy School, USA.