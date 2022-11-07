Bol News Garners Largest Viewership During PTI Long March

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan kicked off the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ from Lahore towards Islamabad. However, the march stopped after the PTI chief got injured in a firing incident in Wazirabad near Gujranwala.

Because of various sorts of restrictions and pressure from the powerful circles, most of the TV channels did not cover the historic march, which was set to change the course of Pakistan’s history as it had turned into a movement.

Defying the odds, Bol News channel gave thorough and detailed coverage to the PTI’s long march. Hence, the channel was most watched all along – since the march’s inception to November 4, when Imran Khan announced that he would give a call for the march again after getting well.

The channel and its social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook pulled in massive viewership.

بول ایک بار پھر آگے

عمران خان کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ

بول نیوز پر سب سے زیادہ دیکھا گیا #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ@PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/vFiOFs3XMd — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) November 5, 2022

The YouTube viewership of the Bol News TV has lagged behind all the TV channels of Pakistan as it reached to 41% mark whereas the ARY stood at 36% and the rest channels at 23%.

It became possible as Bol News’ first priority is showing the truth to the masses in spite of pressure and restrictions. The most viewed channel of Pakistan during the long march faced intermittent blackouts in different parts of the country.

بول ایک بار پھر آگے

عمران خان کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ

بول نیوز کے یوٹیوب چینل پر سب سے زیادہ دیکھا گیا #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ@PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/P8pvoeVFYy — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) November 5, 2022

On October 31, Bol News reported that its transmission was banned throughout Pakistan without any reason and justification. According to Bol News, the channel’s transmission had been off-air in Karachi, Lahore and other cities of the country.

In Karachi, the transmission had been blacked out in the areas of F. B. Area, Nazimabad, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Karachi, Saddar, Merewether Tower, Kharadar, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Jauhar, Landhi and other locations for multiple days.

PTI chief and former prime minister had, on October 31, paid tribute to Bol News channel for fantastic coverage of PTI long march, despite ginormous pressure.

Exclusively talking to Bol News, Imran had said other channels were tamed and threatened to stop coverage of the long march.

On November 5, Imran Khan once again lauded BOL News for the coverage during the long march.

While talking to BOL News, Imran Khan said that the coverage of BOL News during the long march was eminent.