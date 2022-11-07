Inzamam Predicts 1992-Like T20 World Cup Triumph for Pakistan

Former cricketer, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has been impressed by Pakistan’s strong comeback in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, claiming that their performance will be better in knockout matches than in round matches.

While speaking on his YouTube channel after the national team qualified for the semi-finals, the legendary batter said, “Pakistan’s performance in the semifinals and final will be better than the Super 12 round.”

After losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe, the Babar Azam-led side bounced back in style, and won all of their remaining matches against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh, respectively.

While comparing the ongoing tournament to the fifty-over 1992 World Cup, the former captain stated that the Men in Green climbed from bottom to top in both events, and thus the outcome will also be the same.

During the 1992 World Cup in Australia, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan had three points after playing five matches but then defeated Australia, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand to finish fourth on the points table.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will be locking horns against the 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up, New Zealand, in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 9 at Sydney Cricket Ground.