Funniest Memes on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Qualification

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 7, 2022 | 11:11 am

Pakistan cricket fans were jubilant as their national team qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup in one of the most exciting finishes to the group stages on Sunday.

The Men in Green, on the brink of elimination before the final group game, were handed a lifeline by the Netherlands as they caused a major upset by defeating an in-form South African side. South Africa’s shock loss turned Pakistan’s encounter against Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final as the two Asian sides competed for a single remaining spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

While the Green Shirts looked in control for the majority part of the match, they did stutter as they were unable to convincingly chase down a miserly target of 128.

Despite all the highs and lows, Pakistan managed to make it to their sixth semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, much to the joy of the fans. The Pakistani cricket fans, in their own usual style, celebrated the win by flooding social media with hilarious memes.

Some fans thanked the Netherlands for doing Pakistan a favor while others appreciated the ‘Qudrat ka Nizam’ which has become one of the most popular slogans amongst the Pakistani cricket faithful.

Let’s check out some of the best memes after Pakistan’s unlikely qualification for the semi-finals:

Finally, a hilarious round-up of everything that has happened in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far.

