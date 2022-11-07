Funniest Memes on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Qualification

Pakistan cricket fans were jubilant as their national team qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup in one of the most exciting finishes to the group stages on Sunday.

The Men in Green, on the brink of elimination before the final group game, were handed a lifeline by the Netherlands as they caused a major upset by defeating an in-form South African side. South Africa’s shock loss turned Pakistan’s encounter against Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final as the two Asian sides competed for a single remaining spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

While the Green Shirts looked in control for the majority part of the match, they did stutter as they were unable to convincingly chase down a miserly target of 128.

Despite all the highs and lows, Pakistan managed to make it to their sixth semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, much to the joy of the fans. The Pakistani cricket fans, in their own usual style, celebrated the win by flooding social media with hilarious memes.

Some fans thanked the Netherlands for doing Pakistan a favor while others appreciated the ‘Qudrat ka Nizam’ which has become one of the most popular slogans amongst the Pakistani cricket faithful.

Let’s check out some of the best memes after Pakistan’s unlikely qualification for the semi-finals:

This is how Pakistan was making their way into the semifinals and finally Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals. Congratulations Pakistan.

In Pakistan and Bangladesh match Qudrat Ka Nizam won. ✨#PakvsBan #T20worldcup #PakvsBang #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/5WeWb9rOxg — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) November 6, 2022

Saqlain Mushtaq arriving for the press conference again to explain Qudrat ka Nizaam to all reporters pic.twitter.com/bRWVXvVCtQ — m 🇵🇰 (@LunaticIsDead) November 6, 2022

Pakistan at top of the table 😭 pic.twitter.com/NmDMmyIJ5M — Jasir Shahbaz (@LahoreMarquez) November 6, 2022

Pakistan has qualified for the semi finals

Thank you Nederland for opening the door #PAKvBAN #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/AbvUtHPCk5 — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 6, 2022

We are there.. We are there.. Riding on luck, qudrat, duaein, aur Netherlands ki meherbani, but we are there.. Alhumdullilah! #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/DKbnhBXsLZ — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) November 6, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan #pakvsBang Qudrat ka Nizaam #PAKvsBAN Muhammad Haris #T20WorldCup2022 So now we're officially in the semi final🤩🥳

Aur ab hm officially khushi bhi mana skte hein🙌😂🥳 🇵🇰💫💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/MyHPEqiqsh — Lishoo Ahmad ☘️🤍 (@Lishoo_Ahmad) November 6, 2022

Finally, a hilarious round-up of everything that has happened in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far.