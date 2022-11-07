Pakistan’s 10Pearls Acquires Whiz an International Software Company

10Pearls, a global technology company founded by two Pakistanis, has completed the acquisition of Whiz, a Peru-based software development company.

This acquisition follows 10Pearls’ recent acquisitions of Latin America-based Pixel506, Proximity, and Xtensifi, expanding 10Pearls’ nearshore capabilities, according to an official press release.

Whiz is a high-growth software development company focused on providing agile software development, innovation services, and technology talent to customers in North America. Whiz was co-founded by Javier Fernandez-Concha and Renzo Saravia. Javier and Renzo will join 10Pearls along with their team of 125 strong contributors, further expanding 10Pearls’ existing team in Peru.

The Chief Executive Officer of 10Pearls Imran Aftab said, “We are very excited to bring Whiz, a fast-growing, young, and dynamic company into the 10Pearls organization. With this acquisition, 10Pearls is able to better meet the demands of businesses who are seeking optionality in this challenging economic climate with the ability to leverage nearshore, offshore, and stateside resources efficiently”.

According to Renzo Saravia and Javier Fernandez-Concha of Whiz, “Joining 10Pearls is an exciting milestone for Whiz as it gives us the global platform to continue with our rapid growth and help enterprises more broadly with their digital technology needs. We are excited about this expansion and look forward to building upon 10Pearls’ great culture, an important aspect behind our decision to join them”.

With delivery centers in Costa Rica, Peru, and Colombia, 10Pearls has an expanded and scalable footprint in Latin America. Combined with the above-mentioned acquisition coupled with delivery out of the US, Canada, and Pakistan, 10Pearls’ headcount is now over 1,500 globally.