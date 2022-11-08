Breakdown of Dot Balls Faced by Pakistani Batters in 2022 T20 World Cup Matches

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has exposed the national batting unit to be underperforming despite qualifying for the semi-finals.

The middle order has been struggling since the Asia Cup 2022, but despite consistent failure in the T20I series against England and the tri-series in New Zealand, the selection committee has kept its trust in the same bunch of players.

The opening pair of Babar-Rizwan, who had been the only consistent performers since the beginning of the year, 2021, also failed in Australian conditions and did not meet the fans’ expectations.

Failure to use the first six overs properly, followed by inconsistency in the middle order has been putting the team under a lot of undue pressure.

In their last five matches in the marquee event, the Babar Azam-led side has played a total of 238 dot balls, which is equal to almost 40 overs, and the former cricketers believe that this is unsustainable in T20 cricket.