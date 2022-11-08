Here’s Brazil’s Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The festivities for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are in full swing with the tournament just under two weeks away. Five-time world champions, Brazil, have announced a strong 26-man squad as they look to win their first World Cup since 2002.

The Seleção Canarinho have a host of attacking talent in their ranks with the likes of Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Raphinia, Antony, and Gabriel Jesus all in the squad for the tournament.

Former Barcelona defender, Dani Alves, still going strong at the age of 39, was the surprise inclusion in the squad as head coach, Tite, believes that Alves’ experience and winning mentality will be crucial for the team in Qatar.

Former Liverpool midfielder, Phillipe Coutinho, currently at Aston Villa, was unavailable for selection after suffering an injury that ruled him out of the World Cup. Similarly, the likes of Roberto Firmino, Renan Lodi, and Matheus Cunha were left out of the squad due to their inconsistent performances during the past year.

Arsenal’s centerback, Gabriel Magalhães, was the notable omission from the squad as Tite preferred the likes of Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, and Marquinhos for the position. Two other Arsenal players, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, were included in the squad.

Overall, 12 out of 26 players currently play in the English Premier League.

Here is the full 26-man squad: