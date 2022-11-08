MediaTek Launches Its Most Powerful Smartphone Chip Yet

MediaTek has just announced the Dimensity 9200, a flagship chip that is the first in the smartphone industry to feature ARM’s Cortex-X3 core based on the ARMv9 architecture. It will rival other top-notch smartphone chips like the A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The CPU also includes three Arm Cortex-A715 cores that run at 2.85 GHz and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores that run at 1.8 GHz. The new SoC is manufactured using TSMC’s 4 nm process (N4P).

The ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-accelerated ray tracing engine is what makes the graphics department unique. In addition to VRS, which is new for the flagship graphics unit, it also has ARM Fixed Rate Compression (AFRC), which lowers bandwidth usage.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Process TSMC 4nm (N4P) Prime core 1 x Cortex-X3 @ 3.0 Ghz Performance cores 3x Cortex-A715 @ 2.85GHz Efficiency cores 4x Cortex-A510 cores @ 1.8GHz GPU ARM Immortalis-G715 RAM LPDDR5x at up to 8,533Mbps Storage UFS 4.0 Connectivity 5G Sub-6 GHz, mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 Display 5K @ 60Hz, WHQD @ 144Hz, 1080p @ 240Hz

It brings double the machine learning performance of its predecessor. MediaTek is also releasing the APU 690, an AI Processing Unit that improves benchmark scores by up to 35%. It also supports speedy LPDDR5X RAM with up to 8,533Mbps memory and UFS 4.0 storage for quick data transmission and direct CPU storage access.

It is also the first to support Wi-Fi 7 with up to 6.5Gbps data transfers, up to two 5K resolution displays at 60Hz, WHQD at 144Hz, and 1080p at 240Hz refresh rates. Both sub-6GHz and mmWave type 5G connections are available, as is Bluetooth 5.3.

MediaTek’s Imagiq 890 ISP supports RGBW sensors and saves up to 34% more power. MediaTek’s eXtreme Power Saving Technology is an AI-based technology that uses up to 30% less power, which should help save precious battery life.

The first Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones are slated to arrive by the end of 2022, which is just two months away at this time.