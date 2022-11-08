New Departments and Degree Programs Approved for UEAS Swat

The senate of the recently founded University of Engineering and Applied Sciences (UEAS) Swat authorized several faculties, departments, and degree programs at its first meeting on Monday.

The meeting was conducted at the Governor’s House and was chaired by the university’s pro-vice-chancellor (PVC) and Minister of Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, the News has reported.

ALSO READ Punjab’s Health Ministry Announces Thousands of New Jobs

The meeting decided on the university’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 as well as approving the creation of university laws.

The issue of hiring based on a unique pay scale was discussed at the meeting. To provide suggestions, a committee comprised of officials from the chancellor’s office, the Higher Education Department, and the Finance Department was formed. The committee has been given 14 days to present its report.

Last month, the institution also decided to send the very first batch of students and teachers to Cambridge University as part of the Ph.D. scholarship program.

ALSO READ Girls School Set on Fire in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Department of Higher Education KP and the Cambridge Trust announced to sponsor the scholarships jointly. Through a faculty development strategy, all academic staff will graduate from an international institution for the first time in Pakistan’s history.