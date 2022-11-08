Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to observe a public holiday on the occasion of Iqbal Day. The public holiday on Iqbal Day had been suspended for several years.
PM Shehbaz Restores Public Holiday on Iqbal Day
By Haroon Hayder | Published Nov 8, 2022 | 2:58 pm
