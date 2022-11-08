Karachi to Roll Out New Electric Buses in 10 Days

Karachi transportation department launched the test drives of its all-new battery-powered passenger buses yesterday.

The department is conducting trial runs between the Sindh Archives Complex and Sea View. Sindh Minister of Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and other relevant officials took part in the test runs and inspected the newly imported electric buses.

Memon stated that the department would operationalize the new buses in 10 days, following the conclusion of test drives. He added that Karachi is Pakistan’s first city to adopt an environmentally friendly electric bus service. Memon said that the department will announce routes for the new service soon.

He also stated that the public transportation sector of Sindh faces significant challenges. The government is working to address these by providing residents with modern and comfortable commuting options, he added.

Memon further said that the government will try to ensure the local manufacturing of electric buses to expedite Pakistan’s adoption of environmentally friendly modes of transportation, adding that the government will introduce more electric buses in collaboration with the private sector.

The former Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah laid the foundation of this project by launching Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi in 2021. Sindh government aims to expand that service further to facilitate the people and reduce the transport sector’s carbon footprint.