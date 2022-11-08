No New Universities to be Established in Pakistan

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has barred the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from issuing NOCs to new universities in order to improve the quality of current universities.

In an official letter to Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the Minister asked for strict action against all universities that have been established without obtaining NOCs from HEC.

The Minister also recommended the Chairman HEC launch a comprehensive campaign about universities operating without NOCs on print and electronic media.

The development comes days after the National Assembly Standing Committee on Education unanimously suggested the HEC ensure that universities are not established without obtaining NOC.

The Minister also noted that higher education is the nucleus of knowledge. It is the basis for a platform that makes a great contribution to economic growth and development through nurturing innovation and increasing higher skills.

70% of the country’s total population consists of youngsters. If imparted quality higher education, the youth can contribute to the economic development of Pakistan.

This is only possible through a clear strategy of raising the standards and quality of the existing higher education institutions, instead of allowing the creation of new universities both at federal and provincial levels.