World Bank Appreciates Successful Completion of RISE Program

World Bank’s South Asia Regional Director for Infrastructure Guangzhe Chen has appreciated the government of Pakistan for successfully completing the Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) program, a World Bank initiative to support government efforts for fiscal reform.

A world bank delegation led by Guangzhou Chen called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Govt to Cap Foreign Currency Purchase to Bring Down US Dollar

The finance minister highlighted the current economic outlook of Pakistan’s economy. He apprised the delegation of various policy measures being undertaken by the present government to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development by enhancing the ease of doing business, encouraging exports, and facilitating various sectors of the economy.

Chen briefed the minister about the various programs being undertaken by the World Bank in the country in line with the vision of the government of Pakistan. He further highlighted the support by the World Bank for relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.

The minister commended the developmental role of the World Bank in Pakistan and added that Pakistan values the financial and technical assistance provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country.

Dar assured the delegation that every possible support will be provided by the current government for the current projects being undertaken by World Bank in Pakistan and thanked the delegation for their persistent contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, and other senior officials of the Finance Division.