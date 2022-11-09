FBR Remains Open Despite Iqbal Day Holiday

Despite the public holiday on November 9, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Operations Wing Inland Revenue remained open to monitor the IR revenue collection across Pakistan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the remaining sections/wings of the FBR remained closed except FBR IR Operations Wing headed by Amjad Zubair Tiwana.

The central revenue collection mechanism (Dash Board of Revenue Collection) is placed in the room of the FBR Member IR operations and other relevant members of the FBR. The Wing is responsible to collect income tax, sales tax, excise duty, and withholding taxes at the domestic stage and imports.

The FBR Operations Wings (IR and Customs) of the FBR are facing an uphill task to meet the assigned target of Rs. 536.53 billion during November 2022. The breakup of the target of November 2022 revealed that the target of income tax has been projected at Rs. 184.91 billion; sales tax Rs. 221.52 billion; federal excise duty (FED) at Rs. 34.6 billion, and the target of customs duty has been projected at Rs. 95.5 billion.

Member (Inland Revenue-Operations) has ample enforcement/recovery and administrative authority to exercise powers under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Sales Tax Act 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005.

Member (Inland Revenue-Operations) would exercise powers and perform functions of the Board under the following provisions of Federal Excise Act, 2005: Sections 2(8a),12(4),16(3), 16(5), 21(4), 22(1),23(1), 29(1AA), 29(3), 30(2), 350), 36, in respect of his order, 38 for implementation and operational purpose, 42D, 43, 45(2), 45(3), 45A,46(1) and 49.

Member (Inland Revenue-Operations) would exercise powers and perform functions of the Board under the following provisions of the Sales Tax Act, 1990; Sections 2(5AA)(f), 2(9), 2(15), proviso to 2(27),6(2), 6(3), 7(2)(i) 8(1)(1), 8A, 10(3), 210), 21(4), 22(1A), 260), 27(a), 30(2A), 31, 320)(a) & (b), 32(1)(c) & (d), 34A, 37A, 37B(13), 37 I, 380), 38B(3), 40B, 40C, 45A, 47A(2), 47A(3), 47A(7), 47A(8), 48(1A), 56AB, 56AB(1)(0,56AB(2), 56C, 62, 67A(2), 67A(9), 72C for implementation and operational purpose, 72D(1) and 74.

Member (Inland Revenue-Operations) would exercise powers and perform functions of the Board under the following provisions of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Sections 2(38A),26(2), 28(3) to the extent of granting approvals in the light of criteria of leasing companies, etc 74(11), 80(2)(b)(vi),107(1A), 108A(5),134A(1)(c),134A(2), 134A(3), 134A(4), 134A(7),I34A(8),134A(9), 165(3), 165A(2),171A(2), 171A(9), 171A(10), 175(9),175A(1),180, 181A, 202, 2090) except for CIR (A), first proviso to section 209(2), 209(3), 211(3), 212 to the extent of powers conferred on him by this distribution/delegation powers order, 214A except for appellate body, 214B(1),217(1) in consultation with Member (IT), 223(8), to 227(A)(1) for implementation and operational purpose, 227B(1) and 230F(11).