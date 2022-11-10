Bismah Maroof Becomes Most Capped ODI Player for Pakistan

Pakistan’s cricketer, Bismah Maroof, has become the country’s most-capped ODI player after playing the last encounter of the three-match ODI series against the Ireland Women’s team.

The 31-year-old made her 121st ODI appearance for the Green Shirts in the third match, which the Women in Green won by five wickets with 17 balls remaining at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Currently, the left-handed batter is also the leading runs scorer in One Day International cricket for Pakistan, scoring 3,017 runs in 117 innings at an average of 30.17, including 18 half-centuries.

The renowned all-rounder surpassed former captain, Sana Mir’s 120 ODI appearances, while Javeria Khan has played 116 ODIs so far. Three Pakistani women cricketers have played in over a hundred ODI matches.

ALSO READ Ian Chappell Slams Indian Politicians for Preventing India’s Tours to Pakistan

Players ODI Matches Bismah Maroof 121 Sana Mir 120 Javeria Khan 116

It is worth noting that the Women in Green white-washed the visiting Ireland in a three-match ODI series at home and will now meet again in a three-match T20I from November 12 to 16 at the same venue.

Speaking to the media, Bismah said, “It is a great honor to represent Pakistan. After becoming a mother and since my comeback, I am grateful to my parents and my husband who has supported me in continuing my cricket journey.”