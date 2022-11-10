Zong Collaborates with CreditBook to Offer e-Wallet Services

Zong 4G has joined hands with CreditBook, a prominent fintech startup, to provide their customers access to e-wallet services.

The collaboration will allow Zong 4G’s customers to access CreditBook’s mobile wallet, send balance through the application, and earn commission on each sale.

CreditBook has a retail network in over 400 cities. Thus, the partnership will provide Zong 4G’s customers with access to the expansive retail network to recharge and purchase bundles anywhere in the country.

“Our partnership with CreditBook is a testament towards promoting our agenda of the digitized economy. It is also part of our wider digital transformation of Pakistan, aiming to support customers quickly and efficiently via cutting-edge self-service technologies,” shared the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

“Through our partnership, we are enabling our customers to have access to various e-wallet features, and offering convenience through fin-tech solutions, so they can recharge their balance and send balance,” he added.

CreditBook, founded in 2020, aimed to help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises achieve better financial accessibility and outcomes, a segment that contributes massively to the economy but is often overlooked.

Zong 4G is a customer-centric brand that, through various packages and deals, focuses on making its customers’ lives easier. The company’s goal is to bring real digital innovation to Pakistan and turn its’Let’s Get Digital’ vision into a reality.