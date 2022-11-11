DRAP Inks MoU With Pakistan Single Window for Ease of Doing Business

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) in a ceremony held on 11th November 2022 in Islamabad.

This MoU is aimed at enhancing cooperation between two departments through digital integration of the IT System of PSW with the regulatory process of DRAP. This will enable the therapeutic goods industry to utilize an integrated electronic platform for the import and export of raw materials and finished products using a single entry point.

PSW will support the international trade of therapeutic goods by recognizing standardized information and documents on an online platform that will fulfill all import, export, and transit regulatory requirements.

ALSO READ One of the World’s Biggest Diabetes Medicine Manufacturers Ends Operations in Pakistan

Speaking to the participant at the ceremony, Asim Rauf, CEO of DRAP, lauded the efforts and contribution of the PSW team and stated that DRAP is continuously transforming its regulatory operations into IT-based electronic solutions and various initiatives are underway to revamp the drug regulatory system in the country.

He said DRAP is one of the largest organizations in the public sector that has fully replaced the manual filling system with an electronic office module for intradepartmental communication and decision-making.

He explained that this MoU will mutually benefit both regulators and industry by enabling one window working environment in electronic format which supports compliance with all regulatory requirements and processes for cross-border trade of therapeutic goods.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Import Expensive Wheat From Russia to Meet Demand

The DRAP chief executive said the regulator and PSW will continue to support each other for the provision of a more facilitating regulatory environment to the industry. In the future, DRAP will also integrate licensing and registration systems for therapeutic goods with PSW.