Inzamam Predicts Unstoppable Pakistan to Win 2022 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, has heaped praise on Pakistan’s comeback in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, saying he does not believe any team will be able to stop them from winning this tournament.

The legendary batter stated on his YouTube channel that Pakistan is doing a fantastic job across departments and everything appears to be working in their favor. “Pakistan looks unstoppable at the moment,” he added.

ALSO READ Imran Khan Reveals Babar Azam was Made Pakistan’s Captain on His Advice

The Men in Green had a poor start to the marquee event in Australia, losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe, but they showcase phenomenal performance in their last four games of the tournament.

Inzamam-Ul-Haq went on to say that the bowling unit was impressive throughout the event, while the middle-order batters began to perform here and there, and the opening pair, which had been the only weakness, has now returned to form.

While praising Babar Azam’s captaincy abilities, Inzamam stated that his performance as a batter may not be up to the mark during the tournament, “but credit to him as a leader that he did not allow the team to crumble.”

It is worth noting that the all-format captain also completed 2,000 international runs across formats in the current year, after scoring a fantastic half-century against New Zealand in the first semi-final.