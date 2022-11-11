Islamabad United Unveil Retentions for PSL 8

Islamabad United have unveiled their eight retained players for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

ALSO READ Babar Azam’s New PSL Team Confirmed

With the draft of PSL 8 just a few days ago, the teams are revealing their retentions for the upcoming season. Islamabad United have retained eight of their star players in different categories. Islamabad United have retained their captain and ace all-rounder, Shadab Khan, in the Platinum category.

The franchise’s power hitter, Asif Ali, and bowler, Mohammad Wasim, will remain in the Diamond category. Asif Ali has also been designated Islamabad United’s brand ambassador and vice-captain. Furthermore, the franchise has reserved Hasan Ali, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf in the Gold category.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Leaves Quetta Gladiators Ahead of PSL 8 Draft

Islamabad United have also retained two foreign players in their team. Irish batter, Paul Stirling, and New Zealand’s Colin Munro have been locked in the Silver category, while the latter will also serve as the team’s mentor.

🚨 Your 8 retained #Sherus🦁 for the #HBLPSL8 🚨 Good luck to all other #Sherus. You will always be a part of the #ISLUFamily. Remember, once a Sheru always a Sheru.#UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad pic.twitter.com/N09407wQpG — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) November 11, 2022

Are you happy with Islamabad United’s retentions? Let us know in the comments section.