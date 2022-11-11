Babar Azam’s New PSL Team Confirmed

Babar Azam has decided to leave Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL 8 draft. The star batter is set to join Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming edition of PSL 8.

The star player and the captain of Karachi Kings, Babar Azam, is not a part of the franchise anymore. Karachi Kings have confirmed that they will not retain their skipper for the PSL 8 draft.

However, Babar Azam will not be available in the draft as he has already signed a deal with Peshawar Zalmi. The star player will be donning yellow in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League as shared by the owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi on his social media account.

According to the sources, Karachi Kings have reportedly traded Babar Azam for Shoaib Malik.