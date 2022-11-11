Pakistan Announces Team for Football Friendly Against Nepal

Pakistan football is back on the international circuit as the national football team is going to take on Nepal on 16th November.

Hassan Bashir will lead the side while Muhammad Umar Hayat will assist him as vice-captain. The goalkeepers included in the squad are Saqib Hanif, Yousuf Ijaz Butt, and Abdul Basit.

Defenders Zain (Jr), Sohail Khan, Syed Junaid Shah, Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Musa, Abdullah Iqbal, Sardar Wali and Haseeb Khan have been named in the team while midfielders Umair Ali, Zain Ul Abideen Ishaq, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Alamgir Ghazi, M. Adnan Yaqoob and Adnan Saeed, forwards: Mohammad Afzaal, Muhammad Waheed, Mohammad Waleed Khan, and Shayek Dost will also take the flight to Nepal.

The officials of the national team include Shahzad Anwar (Head Coach), Muhammad Habib (Assistant Coach), Zahid Taj (Goalkeeper Coach), Dr. Adnan (Physio), Irteza Hussian (Manager), Hasnain Haider (Media), Muhammad Ali Khan (Team Coordinator), Haider Ali (Media) and Abdul Qayum (Masseur).

The Men in Green will fly out for Kathmandu on 13th November where they will play a friendly match against the hosts on 16th November. The match will be played at 4:15 pm (PKT). This will be after three years that Pakistan football will be returning to the international circuit. The national football team last played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2019 summer against Cambodia.

Sharing his views, Haroon Malik, Chairman Normalization Committee, said, “We are glad to inform the football fraternity that after a long three years, our stars are going to make their mark at the international circuit and represent the national flag abroad. The restoration of football activity is also exciting for football fans. The international tour will help the national side boost their confidence.”

Pakistan team Head Coach, Shahzad Akbar, said, “We have finalized this squad after the extensive training of almost seven weeks and I am sure that the boys will play with intent and will bring jubilant results.”