The Last Ride: General Bajwa Embarks on Farewell Visits Before Retirement

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has started farewell visits as his retirement finally approaches after serving the country for around 6 years.

In an official statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that General Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla Garrisons as part of his farewell visits to the army’s different wings.

General Bajwa met with senior military commanders of the garrisons and addressed the troops deployed there. He lauded both garrisons for their immaculate performance during military operations and natural disasters.

Addressing the troops, General Bajwa directed them to continue serving the country with the same commitment regardless of the prevailing internal and external challenges.

General Bajwa is set to complete his term in the last week of November. He was initially appointed as COAS in November 2016 for a three-year term. His tenure was extended for another three years in August 2019. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) suspended the extension in November 2019.

The apex court extended General Bajwa’s term for six months and asked the Parliament to pass legislation on the re-appointment of services chiefs. In January 2020, the Parliament passed legislation, putting the matter of the extension in the tenure of services chiefs at the discretion of the PM. As a result, General Bajwa received a three-year extension.

It must be noted here that the legislation includes a specific clause that sets 64 as the age limit for the retirement of a service chief. Under this clause, General Bajwa is eligible for another three-year extension because he is still 62 years old. If this happens, General Bajwa could remain COAS till November 2025.

However, on numerous occasions, DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar, has unequivocally declared that General Bajwa has no intention of seeking another extension and the 10th COAS will retire on 29 November 2022.