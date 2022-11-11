Saudi Arabia Executes 2 Pakistanis Despite Pardon From Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia has executed two Pakistani citizens who were arrested on the charges of drug smuggling.

This is the first time the oil-rich nation has executed individuals guilty of drug-related offenses after the country’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) banned the use of the death penalty for crimes pertaining to drugs in January 2021.

ALSO READ Nawaz Sharif’s Return Imminent as Federal Govt Issues Diplomatic Passport

Last year in January, the Saudi Arabian HRC announced that the death penalty will not be administered on drug-related offenses, and the Kingdom’s judiciary will focus more on the prevention of such crimes and rehabilitation of accused individuals in these cases.

Although the country did not execute anyone for drug-related charges, the Kingdom’s laws including ‘Drugs and Narcotics Control Law (DNCL)’ remained unchanged. Under DNCL, drug-related offenses are punishable by death.

These executions are concerning because Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had announced to release 2,107 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi jails. The promise has yet to bear fruits are just 250 Pakistani prisoners have been repatriated.

Overall, Saudi Arabia has executed 134 people this year, of which 21 were Pakistanis, 15 Yemenis, 5 Syrians, and 4 Egyptians.

ALSO READ A Dozen Women Officers Given Leadership Roles at Islamabad’s Police Stations

On the other hand, Amnesty International has expressed serious reservations over the development.

In an official statement, Amnesty International’s Acting Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Diana Semaan, said:

This striking escalation in the country’s use of the death penalty this year reveals the true face the Saudi authorities are hiding behind the so-called progressive reforms agenda they are presenting to the world. Trampling on the official moratorium on drug-related crimes, they arbitrarily took the lives of two Pakistani nationals. The lives of individuals on death row for drug-related crimes and other crimes are at risk. Regardless of the crimes committed, no one should suffer this cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment.

Diana added:

Saudi Arabia must immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty in the country. The authorities must review the cases of all prisoners currently under a death sentence with the aim of commuting their sentences or offering them a fair retrial without recourse to the death penalty. They must also bring all laws and judicial practices in line with fair trial guarantees.

Share your thoughts in the comments section.