Saudi Arabia Announces New Visa Rules  

Saudi Arabia has announced a three-month maximum extension for single-entry visit visas in accordance with the recent amendments to the visa rules and regulations

In this regard, single-entry visit visa holders will be able to remain in the Kingdom for up to three months in a single stay.

Furthermore, Saudi authorities have also extended the stay duration for transit visa holders. The specified visa holders will be able to stay up to 96 hours without paying any extra charges. The decision will be effective for all single-entry visit visas after being approved by the Saudi Cabinet.

Currently, multiple-entry visas are valid for 90 days, whereas single-entry visas for family trips are only valid for 30 days.

Prior to this, Saudi Arabia also announced a special offer for FIFA World Cup ticket holders and allowed them to perform Umrah without having to pay a visa fee.

Moreover, people performing Umrah will not be charged if they have the Hayya card, which is given to fans attending FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar.

It is important to note that those attending the tournament in November and December of this year will also stay in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in addition to the host country Qatar.