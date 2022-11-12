Govt Appoints Zubair Motiwala As Chairman Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan

The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Zubari Motiwala, a renowned businessman, as the Chairman of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

According to details, the Federal Cabinet has approved Zubair Motiwala’s appointment as the new TDAP Chief through a circular.

Sources familiar with the development have claimed that the Federal Ministry of Commerce had recommended Zubair Motiwala’s name as Chairman of TDAP.

They further revealed that Zubair Motiwala will serve in an honorary capacity. He will neither draw any salary nor receive any perks offered by the lucrative position.

Zubair Motiwala is a business tycoon. Different stakeholders have raised serious questions about the development. They have asked the government to explain how a famous business can be appointed TDAP Chairman without adhering to due process.

The post of TDAP Chairman had been lying vacant since December last year. Arif Ahmed Khan was the last Chairman of TDAP, who resigned in December 2021. The Federal Government had accepted his resignation in January 2022.