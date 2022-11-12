T20 World Cup Final Fever Grips Football as Crystal Palace Players Predict Champions

Pakistan and England are set to meet in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow at MCG.

With the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 just a day away, the hype around the contest has skyrocketed. Not only the cricket fans but also star footballers have chosen sides before the final encounter.

The players and officials at English Premier League’s, Crystal Palace Football Club were torn between the two teams when asked about the favorites to lift the cup. While some supported England, there were also those who saw the magic in Pakistan’s side.

In a video posted from the dressing room of Crystal Palace Football Club, John-Kymani Gordon predicted Pakistan to win the final, while goalkeeper Jack Butland put it on the toss. He said, “If England bowls first, then definitely England will win, otherwise it’s going to be close”.

As Shaheen Shah Afridi was treated for his injury in England by Crystal Palace’s doctor, Zafar Iqbal and his medical team, a member of the medical staff said, “Hopefully, Pakistan win. Obviously worked closely with Shaheen. Come on Pakistan!”

“Pakistan for Zaf! He helped their man to get fit so we are rooting for Pakistan. I will go with Pakistan because Zaf is my boss,” said another medical staff member.

Doctor Zafar Iqbal also praised the magical journey of Pakistan from the verge of elimination to the finals as he said, “Everyone in the world thought that Pakistan was eliminated but today we are discussing their chances of winning the title. I am rooting for Pakistan.” The video ended with the enthusiastic sound of ‘Dil Dil Pakistan‘.

Check out the video below: