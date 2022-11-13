Pakistan Fans Hail Team’s Fighting Spirit Despite Heartbreaking Loss

Published Nov 13, 2022

Despite the heartbreaking loss against England in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan fans have hailed the team’s fighting spirit.

After suffering narrow defeats against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan bounced back to make it to the final. However, England proved a bit too good for Pakistan as they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

Fans particularly praised the efforts of Pakistani bowlers who made England sweat despite the low target.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered injuries during the match. Rauf returned to complete his quota of overs but Shaheen was unable to complete his spell due to the knee injury he sustained while taking the catch of Harry Brook.

