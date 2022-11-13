Pakistan Fans Hail Team’s Fighting Spirit Despite Heartbreaking Loss

Despite the heartbreaking loss against England in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan fans have hailed the team’s fighting spirit.

After suffering narrow defeats against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan bounced back to make it to the final. However, England proved a bit too good for Pakistan as they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

Fans particularly praised the efforts of Pakistani bowlers who made England sweat despite the low target.

Congratulations England, a new World Champion.🎉🎉

Well fought Pakistan, you made it into the finals & made us proud! Keep improving. 👏👏 — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) November 13, 2022

Proud of the team, journey to the final was special. Great character. In the end, Eng deserving champions. Still think Pak has immense resources in this format, slight improvement needed in the tactical department. Small mistakes such as Ifti v spin instead of Shadab> (1/3) — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 13, 2022

Proud of your effort team green.. thank you for an amazing tournament. Get well soon Shaheen. — Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England, Stokes is absolute beast in pressure finals, what a redemption this has been for him from 2016 to this, our boys especially bowling unit can held their heads high — Osama. (@ashaqeens) November 13, 2022

Well played Stokes. Congratulations England. Well deserved winners. Huge respect to our bowling. Especially Shaheen, Naseem, Haris and Shadab. Well fought. Batting let us down yet again. Sigh. Another heart break. 😔 — Hassan (@iamhassan9) November 13, 2022

Absolutely proud of the effort the boys have put in. No mean achievement reaching final down under with this management. Babar Shaheen Naseem Rauf Shadab all generational talent. Need a better management — Safwan (@Safwan__Ahmed) November 13, 2022

Anyway. This team has overachieved in this tournament and they’ve got to be commended. A brilliant group of players who will win a lot for Pakistan. Tough luck guys. Love you. — Emad Zafar (@EmadZafar) November 13, 2022

Needed everything to go perfectly to defend a below par score. Tons of plays and misses, catches dropping short or going just over, main bowler getting injured. Just not our day. Well done @TheRealPCB – proud of you boys — Farooq (@frooq) November 13, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that both Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered injuries during the match. Rauf returned to complete his quota of overs but Shaheen was unable to complete his spell due to the knee injury he sustained while taking the catch of Harry Brook.