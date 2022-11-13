Heartbreak for Pakistan as England Hold Nerves to Win T20 World Cup

England held their nerves in a tense final against Pakistan to lift the 2022 T20 World Cup trophy. England are now the holders of both the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ T20 World Cup Final Fever Grips Football as Crystal Palace Players Predict Champions

Pakistan got off to a solid start despite losing Mohammad Rizwan early on in the innings. England fought back valiantly as they picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Pakistan from putting a formidable score in the final.

The Men in Green could only post 137/8 in their 20 overs as English bowlers executed their plans perfectly.

Pakistan put their all on the field as they got a stranglehold of the match by picking up three quick wickets in the powerplay. Ben Stokes, England’s 2019 ODI World Cup hero, once again steered the run chase with a sensational half-century. Pakistan was dealt a huge blow as Shaheen Afridi got injured which ruled him out of action for the remainder of the game.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Sheds Light on Pakistan’s Miraculous T20 World Cup Journey

England chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and 1 over to spare as they lifted their second T20 World Cup trophy in history and joined West Indies as the only other team to win the trophy on more than one occasion.