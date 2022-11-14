Darren Sammy Reveals Real Reason Behind India’s Failure in T20 World Cup

Former West Indies captain, Darren Sammy, has stated that one of the main reasons for India’s failure in the T20 mega events is that its players do not participate in T20 leagues other than the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sammy, while commenting on the Men in Blue’s humiliating exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, said, “The players with experience of playing in T20 leagues around the world really shone.”

ALSO READ Venue of 1st Pakistan Vs. England Test Likely to be Changed

The 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winning captain went on to say that while Indian cricketers play in the world’s biggest T20 league, they lack the experience of players who play in other cricketing nations’ leagues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rohit Sharma-led side reached the semi-final stages, but their campaign was not up to par, including the semi-final against England at Adelaide Oval, in which they lost by ten wickets.

ALSO READ Shaheen’s Injury Might Take Up to 6 Months to Recover

Earlier this year, the Men in Blue were eliminated at the super four stages of the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Also, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals of last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, forcing batting legend, Virat Kohli, to relinquish the captaincy of the Indian national team.