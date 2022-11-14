Venue of 1st Pakistan Vs. England Test Likely to be Changed

England’s historic Test tour of Pakistan is just under two weeks away as the current T20 World Cup champions gear up to play their first Test match in Pakistan since 2005.

The two teams will face off in a three-match Test series, scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi. The first Test of the series is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at the start of December.

While the fans are eagerly awaiting for the two teams to lock horns in the longest format of the game, there could be some changes in schedule ahead of the first Test match.

According to various media reports, the Rawalpindi Test could be shifted to another venue in case there is some political activity in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

With the current political turmoil in the country, it is expected that Imran Khan’s Long March against the current government could coincide with the England cricket team’s arrival in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is aware of the political situation in the country and will consider shifting the venue if it affects the historic tour. Multan is seen as the likely venue in case the Test match is to be shifted.

The three-match Test series between the two countries will be played from 1-21 December.