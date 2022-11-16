Moin Khan and Sikandar Bakht Involved in Ugly Debate on Azam Khan in Live Show

Former Pakistan cricketers, Moin Khan and Sikander Bakht engaged in a heated conversation on the live talk show about national players participating in international franchise cricket leagues.

The debate began during the show when the Pakistan Cricket Board’s refusal to grant NOC to some of the players was brought up, and the panel was split over the cricket board’s decision.

Sikander Bakht stated that the board should not grant NOC to players during the season, citing the example of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who also do not send their players during the county season.

“This is your thought,” Moin Khan said in response to Bakht’s statement. “You are mistaken if you believe this.” The response did not sit well with Bakht, who responded, “We know, your son plays.”

“It’s not about my son. Look at me and then talk, look at me in the eye. You can’t compare domestic seasons with international events. My son deserves it, that’s why he’s playing. You’re talking nonsense,” Moin added.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in August, the cricket board had also refused to issue a NOC to Moin Khan’s son, Azam Khan, for participation in the Caribbean Premier League’s 2022 season (CPL).