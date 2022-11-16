Pakistani Superstars to Take Part in Bangladesh Premier League

The 2023 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to feature star Pakistani players after a year’s gap. Last year, Pakistani players were unable to take part in the tournament due to scheduling conflicts with the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This time around though, there is a lot of buzz around the tournament as star T20 performers from Pakistan will participate in the tournament. Pakistan players will be available for the majority of the tournament as their home series against New Zealand will conclude during the early stages of the BPL.

Pakistan players who will be a part of the national squad against New Zealand will be allowed to join the BPL after the conclusion of the tour while players who will not be a part of the team will be available for the entirety of the tournament.

The likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Mohammad Rizwan, all part of Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad, have all signed up with various teams for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the likes of Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, and Azam Khan, who are not a part of the national squad, will also be seen in action in the 2023 BPL.

Pakistan’s express pacer, Shaheen Afridi, was also set to take part in the league, but his participation is in doubt after suffering a knee injury during the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Overall, 13 Pakistani players have signed up to take part in the league so far.

The ninth edition of the BPL is scheduled to be played between 5 January to 16 February 2023. Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chittagong will be the three venues for the 7-team tournament.

Here is the full list of Pakistani players in the 2023 BPL:

Player Team Naseem Shah Khulna Tigers Azam Khan Khulna Tigers Wahab Riaz Khulna Tigers Mohammad Haris Sylhet Strikers Mohammad Amir Sylhet Strikers Shoaib Malik Rangpur Riders Mohammad Nawaz Rangpur Riders Haris Rauf Rangpur Riders Mohammad Rizwan Comilla Victorians Hasan Ali Comilla Victorians Shaheen Afridi* Comilla Victorians Mohammad Wasim Jr Fortune Barishal Iftikhar Ahmed Fortune Barishal

*Subject to fitness