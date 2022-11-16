PBTE Directed to Develop Secrecy System for Practical Exams

Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department (ICI & SDD) Punjab, Sohail Ashraf, has urged the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) to build a strong confidentiality framework for practical exams and shift toward a paperless system.

He told PBTE officials to modernize the board’s system and encourage innovation in the courses that it offers.

ALSO READ US Launches Initiative to Enhance Bilateral Trade with Pakistan

He maintained that it is essential to conduct paperless exams and digitize exam marking as well as daily communication of the board.

Furthermore, the secretary urged the officials that technical courses be aligned with industry needs so graduates can get jobs immediately. Also, he was pleased with the PBTE’s achievement and stated it should be an inspiration for education and innovation in the country,

Moreover, PBTE officials revealed that institutes affiliated with the board offered 959 courses, certificates, and degrees, which ranged between 3-month, 6-month, 1-year, 3-year, and 4-year. They further stated that the 3-year Associate Engineering Diploma is being offered in 51 types of technologies.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Decides to Review National Sports Policy

Due to Covid-19, the PBTE decided to conduct online exams as a pilot project for e-employment courses. Consequently, the board decided to conduct the exams online after receiving favorable results. Additionally, several upgrades to the online system make exams more confidential, PBTE officials remarked.