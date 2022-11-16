Federal Govt Decides to Review National Sports Policy

Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, stated that the federal government has decided to review the National Sports Policy, which will then be sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

Ehsan stated to the media at the recent Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) executive board meeting that they have also decided to create an election commission for sports federation elections, which will be set up within one month.

The minister went on to say that they will conduct a fact-finding investigation into the complaints lodged against the former DG of Pakistan Sports Board, adding that he has been removed from the post.

“The Pakistan Football Federation issue has been raised with FIFA and AFC, and the meeting with the President of the Asian Football Confederation proved fruitful,” the minister added.

Ehsan also expressed pleasure about the cricket team’s performance, stating that England played outstanding cricket in the final, but the Men in Green played good cricket throughout the tournament.

In response to a question, he stated, “Funds will not be released until the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation are held. It can play an important role in the promotion of football in Pakistan.”